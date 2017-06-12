Results 1 to 1 of 1
Transponder Charges: Plan afoot to retain DTH services on Indian Sats
New Delhi: The Department of Space (DoS) has said that a technical strategy is under formulation to retain diret-to-home services in the indigenous INSAT/GSAT system as well as to migrate DTH services from foreign Satellite system to indigenous system.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
