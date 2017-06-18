Results 1 to 1 of 1
Skullcandy Jib Bluetooth earbuds launched at Rs 2,999
Skullcandy has announced the launch of a Bluetooth enabled earbuds called Jib Bluetooth earbuds. The earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and as per Skullcandy it will be available exclusively on Amazon India for the first three months and thereafter, it will also be available in select retail stores.
As per Skullcandy, the earbuds are easy to store in a hidden or secret place and the wireless buds are packed with convenience. Their simple and sleek design offers a noise isolating fit and holds up to 6 hours of battery life that is rechargeable.
Furthermore, the Bluetooth technology offers the freedom to take calls or easily listen to music wirelessly. There is also an in-line microphone which enables users to control calls or music effortlessly, without the need to touch the phone.
In India, Brandeyes is the distributor of Skullcandy products.
