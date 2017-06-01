



Microsoft has unveiled its new console, the Xbox One X, with ultra high-resolution 4K capabilities and a processor with liquid-cooling technology, claiming that it is the most powerful game console to date.



Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft's Xbox Division, unveiled the new product during the company's E3 2017 presentation in Los Angeles on Sunday, reports Efe news.







After months of speculation about the possible launch of "Project Scorpio", which was an adopted name for the new Microsoft video game console, the new Xbox One X, the smallest console ever in the Xbox family, will go on sale worldwide on November 7 for $499 and will be compatible with all current Xbox One games and accessories.



During the conference, which was broadcast online, Xbox Director of Software Engineering Kareem Choudhry called the new console a work of "craftsmanship", boasting the graphics processing Unit (GPU) of running at 1172 MHZ and the console's processor also features a liquid-cooled vapour chamber.



The hardware of the new Microsoft console is competing against its latest rival, the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro, with its cutting edge graphics processing features like six-teraflop GPU and 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM.



"These are impressive numbers ... because that's what it takes to give the game creators the power they need so you can experience true 4K resolution," Choudhry told the audience who were heard shouting words of joy and excitement upon discovering the new Xbox features.



"And when we say true 4K, we mean eight million pixels, high dynamic range, wide colours gamut, Premium sounds like Dolby Atmos and 4K UHD playback" added the software engineering chief amid cheering whistles and applause.



Spencer also announced that Microsoft will update its library of 385 Xbox 360 titles, that are compatible with the Xbox One console series, so that classic favourites like "Crimson Skies" will also "look better and play better", later in 2017.

