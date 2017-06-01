Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale
Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale
Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy Tab A, Apple Watch Series 1 & 2, Canon EOS DSLR cameras, Intel Core i3 laptops, and more
Flipkart has kicked off its Grand Gadget Sale, with buying offers on multiple gadgets and electronics. There are a host of offers on multiple gadgets from tablets to cameras and laptops, along with wearables. The sale kicks off on June 12 and will continue till June 14. The sale is not on smartphones but the focus is more on other gadgets. The sale covers some of the top brands such as Apple, Samsung and Intel-powered laptops, among others. Here are some of the best deals under the sale.
Samsung Galaxy J Max 8 GB 7-inch with Wi-Fi+4G: Flipkart is offering a discount of 14-percent on the 8GB version of Samsung Galaxy J Max tablet. The tablet is now priced at Rs 11,900. The discount comes for both the black and the gold color variants of the tablet. There are no additional exchange offers with the buy. However, Flipkart is offering a 3-month and 6-month No Cost EMI scheme to buyers.
Lenovo PHAB 2 Series: Lenovo PHAB 2 Series tablets have discounts starting from 6 percent up to 13-percent, bringing down prices of the devices considerably. Additionally, the devices also have Exchange Offers, bringing down costs further. The Lenovo tablets under discount are Lenovo PHAB 2 32GB for Rs 9,999 with up to Rs 9000 off on exchange, Lenovo PHAB 2 Plus 32GB for Rs 13,999 with further Rs 13,000 on Exchange, and the Lenovo PHAB 2 Pro 64 GB 6.4 inch with Wi-Fi+4G for Rs 25,990 (no exchange offers).
There are also discounts on the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3, Lenovo Tab 3, Lenovo PHAB, Lenovo Tab 3 Essential, and a couple of other Lenovo tablets.
JBL Flip II (New Black Edition) Portable Bluetooth Mobile/Tablet Speaker (Black, 2-Channel): The JBL Flip II speaker comes with 46-percent discount, slashing the price to Rs 4,299. The device also comes with an additional 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards and has EMI offers.
Philips Wireless Portable Speaker (Black, Mono Channel): The Philips speaker comes with a 40-percent discount offer reducing the price to Rs 1,149. The sale also offers a further 5-percent discount to Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards holders. There are no exchange or EMI offers.
There are discounts on Sony, Envent, Skullcandy, Zoook, Portronics and Flipkart in-house speaker range too, starting from 20-percent and going up to 60-percent.
Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen (8 GB/128 GB SSD/Mac OS Sierra) A1466 (13.3 inch, Silver, 1.35 kg): The Apple MacBook Air i5 5th Gen comes at a discounted price of Rs 55,990. Additionally, all Debit/Credit card users can avail additional 5-percent (maximum Rs 1,500) discount on the laptop. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users get extra 5 percent off.
HP APU Quad Core A8 (4 GB/1 TB HDD/Windows 10 Home) 15-BG004AU Notebook (15.6 inch, Sparkling Black, 2.19 kg): The HP laptop comes with a 7 percent discount and is priced at Rs 23,990 as a part of the Lap it up Campus Offer where Flipkart is offering a Rs 2,000 discount to buyers. There are the standard 5-percent discount for Debit/Credit card users and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card offers.
Apple Watch Series 1 and 2: Apple Watch Series 2 comes with a discount of 5 percent at Rs 32,900. Flipkart is offering flat Rs 1,000 discount to all Credit and Debit card users. Additionally, Axiz Bank Buzz card users can avail additional 5 percent discount. Apple Watch Series 1 also comes with 7-8 percent discount (depending on the band color) and is priced between Rs 21,900 and Rs 23,900. The bank offers are valid on both the series watches.
Asus ZenWatch 2: The second edition of Asus Zenwatch comes with up to 23-percent discount and is priced starting Rs 8,990 and goes up to Rs 12,900. There are no additional exchange or bank offers on the watches.
Fitbit Charge HR: In the fitness band space, FitBit Charge HR comes with a 53-percent discount for Rs 6,990.
Apart from the above offers, there are also additional discounts on beauty gadgets, computer peripherals, gaming gadgets, and others.
