LYF handset-users to get 20% extra data from Reliance Jio
NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio is now offering 20% extra data to customers who are using its LYF smartphones, reads a banner in the MyLyf website.
The offer is valid only on handsets that range between Rs. 6600 and Rs. 9700 that come under the sub-brand model of Water.
This means that the Lyf smartphone users who were eligible for 1 GB of free 4G data will now enjoy 20% extra data, that is 1.2 GB per day.
This offer comes at a time when the sale of LYF handsets started staggering.
By offering the LYF smartphones at a starting range of Rs. 2999 and free 4G data, this handset range had taken the market by a storm. As the CyberMedia Research states, the number of LYF handsets sold by Reliance Retail fell to 7.4 lakh from 22 lakh post September 2016.
Earlier, the only way to avail Reliance Jio offers were to buy a Reliance LYF handset. This fall in the sale is therefore attributed to the fact that Reliance Jio offers were made accessible to all 4G handsets.
The Reliance 4G VoLTE smartphones are available at Reliance Retail.
