Shah Rukh Khan looking to buy a team in South African T20 league
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is expanding his sports business. After owning Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders and Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders, the Bollywood superstar is looking to buy a team in the newly formed South African T20 league.
Khan is interested to have a franchise in T20 Global League of South Africa, which is expected to announce its eight franchises at the Lords Cricket Ground on 19 June.
SRKs sports management team has been in talks with Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the star is keen on buying a team either in Cape Town or Johannesburg, Mumbai Mirror reported. The CSA has put Johannesburg (two teams), Bloemfontein, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, Durban and Cape Town (two teams) for sale.
The CSA has been eyeing the Indian market since it announced the venture two months ago.
SRK recently sent his emissary to South Africa for discussion with CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat, the report said.
Indian as well as Indian-origin businessmen in South Africa have shown interest in owning franchises in the South African T20 league. A few IPL owners have also reportedly placed bids, but Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan has backed out.
The CSA offers Tier 1 cities Johannesburg and Cape Town for $50 million to be paid over a period of 10 years and Tier 2 cities for $30 million. The salary cap has been pegged at $1.5 million (about Rs 10 crore) a year.
