DD India to turn into an English news channel; DD News to be only in Hindi
MUMBAI: Public broadcaster Doordarshan is repositioning its key channels DD India and DD News.
While Doordarshans international channel DD India is set to turn into an English news channel, the bilingual DD News may air only Hindi news. The decision to this effect was taken at a recent meeting of the Prasar Bharati board.
The viewership on DD News has been impacted due to its being a hybrid channel that delivers news in Hindi as well as English. Alternating between English and Hindi news bulletins, the channel has failed to garner loyal viewership, hence the Prasar Bharati boards decision to make DD News a Hindi news channel. Sanskrit programming on DD News, however, would continue.
DD India, on the other hand, has struggled due to lack of resources. Poor distribution has also impacted the growth of DD India, which was positioned to come up as a leading global channel.
The Prasar Bharati board has decided to give DD India a new avatar as an English news and current affairs channel catering to both international and domestic audiences.
