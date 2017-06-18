Results 1 to 1 of 1
Belkin MIXIT DuraTek USB-C with up to 10Gbps transfer speed launched at Rs 1,999
Belkin, the mobile accessories brand, has added a new member to its MIXIT DuraTek cable portfolio, with the new MIXIT DuraTek USB-C cable. The cable is available for Rs 1,999 at Reliance Digital Stores, Amazon.in, and Imagine Stores across India.
The 4-foot long USB Cable has reinforced conductors equipped with Kevlar fiber, which offers added durability, protecting the wires inside from damage. They are longer, flexible, and the strain-relief absorbs stress from bending thereby preventing breakage. It also contains double-braided nylon forms which are flexible, with a durable cable jacket.
Coming to the charging and power front, the USB-C cables enables you to charge a USB-C supported device at up to 3 Amps. With the USB-C 3.1 cable, one can power devices at up to 100 watts. Moreover, the cables contain an internal power management chip to ensure proper power delivery and a safe charge.
Moving on to the transfer and syncing abilities, the new USB 3.1 SuperSpeed+ offers standard transfers data up to 10 Gbps, which is 20x faster than USB 2.0 (480 Mbps) and 12x faster than FireWire. It is said to transfer music in 10 minutes or an entire HD movie in 30 seconds.
Furthermore, USB 3.1 cables can deliver 4K (UltraHD) video and audio, from your laptop, phone or tablet to your HDTV or monitor. There is a reversible design that lets you plug in your device in any direction, without worrying about plugging in your cable incorrectly.
We've made our DuraTek cables so strong because we know that ordinary cables aren't tough enough to endure the challenges we put them through. After all, cables should be made to serve us, not the other way around, said Oliver Seil, Vice President of Design, Belkin.
