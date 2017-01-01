Results 1 to 1 of 1
Now get a discount of Rs 19,800 on Apple iPhone 7
NEW DELHI: It's raining discounts everywhere for Apple's newest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 7. While Amazon India is offering the handset at a discount of Rs 17,000, Paytm has now listed the smartphone at Rs 45,960, down Rs 14,040 from its original price. The flat discount is visible both on Paytm's website and smartphone app.
But there's more. In addition to the discount of Rs 14,040, users can avail a promo offer to get a cashback of Rs 5,750. This brings the total discount offered by Paytm to Rs 19,790.
It's worth adding that the offer is only available for the base 32GB internal storage variant of the iPhone 7. There's no mention as to how long the discount will be available. So if you're planning to buy yourself a new iPhone 7, you better act fast.
The cash back amount will be credited to the user's Paytm account within 24 hours.
For those unaware, Apple iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. Other additions include a 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 6 element lens, quad LED flash, flicker sensor and more. The smartphone's camera also uses an image signal processor to apply machine learning, in order to distinguish between humans and objects in images, adjusting brightness and noise levels accordingly.
Talking about performance, the iPhone 7 is powered by the company's new quad-core A10 Fusion SoC. The processor has two high performance cores and two high efficiency cores for longer battery life. It also has a new 6-core GPU, which is claimed to be 50% faster than the A9 processor that powers the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.
Apple recently revealed its iOS 11 operating system, which will be coming to all iPhone 7 smartphones. For now, the new OS is available for developers as a beta.
