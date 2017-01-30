Results 1 to 1 of 1
Zees news channel WION launches on Africas pay TV platform Kwese TV
MUMBAI: Essel Group-owned English news channel WION (The World is One Family) has launched on Africas pay TV network Kwesé TV. Zee Africa made this announcement.
WION is the third channel from Zee to be on the Kwesé platform. The other two channels on this platform include Zee Bollynova on channel 150 and Bollymovies on channel 155. Both were added on 30 January 2017.
WION will premiere to African audiences in Kwesé TVs current satellite markets on channel 731 and will reach viewers in Ghana, Zambia, Rwanda and Lesotho through its multi-platform broadcast offering which includes linear TV, the Kwesé mobile app and web streaming services.
With WION, we commit to deliver to the African viewers, authentic information and a local perspective to what is happening in our world today, said Zee Africa CEO Harish Goyal.
WION has its head office in Delhi and bureaus in 37 global locations. The news channel has international reach and multi-cultural staff adding local perspective to every global news story.
WION is the first India based network to have its presence in regions like the UK, USA, China, Russia and Africa making it South Asias first convergent, multi-media English News Network.
A premium news offering is one of the key things consumers look for on television. The addition of WION to our line-up not only grows our news and actuality offering but also adds further diversity to our bouquet, said Econet Media president and group CEO Joseph Hundah.
