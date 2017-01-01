Results 1 to 1 of 1
Flowers TV to launch new reality show on 12 June
MUMBAI: Flowers TV is all set to launch its new reality show Oru Nimisham (Just a minute) from 12 June.
The show will air on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 830 pm-930 pm.
Oru Nimisham is a humourous talk show involving young orators in Kerala.
Popular TV host R. Sreekandan Nair holds the copyright of this format.
Auditions for this show were held across all districts in Kerala since 23 May. The best performers were selected from auditions and the final grooming sessions held thereafter.
