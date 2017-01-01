Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 09:33 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,480
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 93
&Pictures lines up 13 premieres every Sunday from 11 June
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel &Pictures is launching a Sunday film festival, 13 Sundays & 13 Premieres, which will air at 8 pm starting 11 June.
13 Sundays & 13 Premieres will showcase the latest blockbusters on Sundays. Some of the films to feature in this property are Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2, Raman Raghav 2.0, Trapped and Samrat & Co.
Showcasing comic capers to action blockbusters to suspense thrillers, the film fest will bring the biggest of stars and the best of performances. The festival will commence with the love story Baar Baar Dekho on 11 June.
Zee Hindi movie cluster business head Ruchir Tiwari said, We, at &Pictures, are constantly engaging our audiences with interesting properties. This has helped the channel to grow in viewership, consumer perception and has also won several awards in the past year. 13 Sundays & 13 Premieres is another step to present our viewers with some great films every weekend.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)