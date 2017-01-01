Results 1 to 1 of 1
Zee Cinema to premiere action thriller Machine on 10 June
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel Zee Cinema is all set to premiere action thriller Machine on 10 June at 9 pm.
Directed by AbbasMustan, the film marks the debut of Mustafa Burmawalla (son of Abbas Burmawalla) and also stars Kiara Advani, Eshan Shanker and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.
A mix of patent Bollywood car chases, violence, romance, a revenge sequence and much more, the movie also features comic legend Johnny Lever in a cameo appearance. However, the highlight of the film is the recreation of the foot-tapping Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the film Mohra (1994).
Abbas Burmawalla, of the famous AbbasMustan duo, said, We are very happy that the film is being telecast on Zee Cinema. People who could not manage to watch the film in theatres can now watch it on television.
The movie revolves around a girl named Sarah (Kiara Advani), daughter of the businessman Balraj Thapar (Ronit Roy). She meets Ransh (Mustafa Burmawalla) at a car racing event, who later turns out to be her classmate. One thing leads to another and they fall in love. In the midst of all this and multiple unexplained deaths later, Ransh and Sarah get married to each other. The movie further takes an interesting turn when Ransh, in an attempt to take revenge on Balraj, deceives Sarah and tries to kill her for her money and property by throwing her off a cliff. However, Kiaras college best friend Adityas twin brother Raj (Eshan Shanker) saves her. What follows next is the unravelling of a mystery that will change their lives forever.
