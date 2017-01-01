Results 1 to 1 of 1
Popular DD show Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon explores private channels, web series
MUMBAI: Doordarshans popular show Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon (MKBKSH), which is watched by more than 400 million viewers, is set to make its debut on digital in the form of a web series.
While continuing on Doordarshan, the producers of the MKBKSH are also exploring partnerships with private channels to telecast the worlds most-watched show. They feel that the issues are as relevant today as they were when the show was launched.
The show will find its way to digital through a partnership with Vimeo and YouTube. The plan is to develop and disseminate edutainment content from MKBKSH on digital media platforms and to increase online viewership through Vimeo and YouTube.
Produced by the Population Foundation of India (PFI), MKBKSH challenges regressive social and cultural norms around family planning, early marriage, domestic violence and sex selection. It went on air on public broadcaster Doordarshan in 2014.
With digital media in mind, the team at the PFI has shortlisted 10 stories collected from the MKBKSH field interventions in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, where the intervention was more in depth, either through direct outreach programmes or through calls received on the interactive voice response system (IVRS).
MKBKSH set a new record in February for edutainment shows by garnering a cumulative reach of 400 million. The reach is based on its telecast of 131 episodes across both the seasons, the repeat telecast (based on popular demand) initiated in December 2016, the telecasts on the 16 regional DD channels and broadcasts on All India Radio FM stations. The show has been translated into 13 languages.
The show revolves around Sneha Mathur, a young doctor who leaves behind her lucrative career in Mumbai and decides to work in her village. The show also focuses on Snehas crusade to ensure quality healthcare for all. Under her leadership, village women find their voice through collective action.
While the first season focused on key behaviour and social norms related to child marriage, sex selection, domestic violence, sensitisation of boys and reproductive health and family planning, the second season addressed issues of mental health, substance misuse, physical and sexual changes, sanitation and hygiene, physical and sexual violence and gender-based discrimination, with a special focus on young people.
The PFI would like to continue the partnership with Doordarshan and AIR, as well as explore partnerships with private channels to telecast MKBKSH, as the issues are as relevant today as they were when the show was launched.
