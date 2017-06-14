Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL to revise per second billing Voice STV 149 to offer 21,000 seconds free calls..
BSNL to revise per second billing Voice STV 149 to offer 21,000 seconds free calls to any network from 14th June 2017
BSNL Kerala Telecom Circle - the most revenue generating unit of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced the revision and extension of its promotional Per Second billing Voice STV 149 for a period of 90 days from 14th June 2017 to 11th September 2017.
As reported earlier, the PSU extended Voice STV 149 for a period up to 13th June 2017. Since this scheme got tremendous response from customers, BSNL has decided to increase its freebies from 20,400 seconds to 21,000 seconds with effect from 14-06-2017.
BSNL prepaid mobile customers of Kerala Circle may activate this promotional scheme either by Recharge 149 or through SMS / Selfcare. Customers having sufficient prepaid account balance may activate Voice STV 149 by sending sms - STV VOICE149 to 123.
Credit: Keralatelecom
