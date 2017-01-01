Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:34 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,475
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 93
Culture Machines Put Chutney to make a show for Star Vijay
MUMBAI: Popular Tamil digital media brand Put Chutney by Culture Machine is foraying into television content production by collaborating with Star Indias Tamil GEC Star Vijay.
As per this association, Put Chutney, which caters to Tamil-speaking audience, will produce one-hour exclusive episodes for Star Vijay. The episode is produced for a show entitled Intensive Comedy Unit (ICU).
This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration in South India between a digital brand and a major broadcast television network.
Talking about the deal, Culture Machine president Tuhin Menon commented, Put Chutney has grown in the hearts and minds of viewers to occupy a pivotal spot in the cultural milieu of Tamil-speaking audiences globally. This deal with Star Vijay represents a major extension of the brand, which now straddles both digital and linear platforms. We could not have found a better partner than Star Vijay to take the Put Chutney brand to the next level, through a unique one-hour show that is guaranteed to delight loyal and new audiences alike.
Starting 2 July, The Put Chutney Show will air on Star Vijay every Sunday, at 12 noon. The unique format and characters for the show have been developed by Put Chutney.
The show will be an extension of the Put Chutney brand, which is popular for spunky videos, full of wit and humour. This collaboration will allow Put Chutney fans to enjoy more entertaining and engaging content from the Put Chutney stable.
Vijay TV GM Krishnan Kutty said, We, at Vijay TV, believe in partnering with the most exciting creative minds in the business. In Put Chutney, we found a partner who we believe will push the boundary in the comedy genre and who share our commitment to providing the most cutting-edge content to Tamil consumers.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)