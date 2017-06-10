MUMBAI: Sony MAX will air The Return of Rebel 2, an action packed Telugu action thriller where superhero Prabhas takes ownership of abolishing the evil mafia.


The movie will screen on 10 June at 8 pm. There will be a repeat telecast on 25 June at 8 pm.


The South Indian dubbed Hindi movie stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Hansika Motwani in pivotal roles.


South Indian superstar, Prabhas is seen playing dual roles in the movie  Billa and Ranga. Billa is a gangster whereas Ranga is a common man who steps into the gangsters shoes under tough circumstances.


The Return of Rebel 2 revolves around vindictive revenge, power play and the game of survival.


