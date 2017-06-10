Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:28 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,475
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 93
Sony Max to air The Return of Rebel 2 on 10 June at 8 pm
MUMBAI: Sony MAX will air The Return of Rebel 2, an action packed Telugu action thriller where superhero Prabhas takes ownership of abolishing the evil mafia.
The movie will screen on 10 June at 8 pm. There will be a repeat telecast on 25 June at 8 pm.
The South Indian dubbed Hindi movie stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Hansika Motwani in pivotal roles.
South Indian superstar, Prabhas is seen playing dual roles in the movie Billa and Ranga. Billa is a gangster whereas Ranga is a common man who steps into the gangsters shoes under tough circumstances.
The Return of Rebel 2 revolves around vindictive revenge, power play and the game of survival.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)