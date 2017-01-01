Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Raabta - Movie Review
-
Today, 02:39 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,470
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 93
Raabta - Movie Review
Psst, heres sharing a secret. I have resolved to give up my laptop, family, reverse the clock and somehow get reborn as Sushant Singh Rajput or if not at least, producer-turned-director Dinesh Vijan. What a brain teaser of a movie they have made! Sarcasm, totally intended.
By the way Raabta, an Urdu word meaning connection, relation or contact (pick whichever one you will) once figured in the song Kuchh to hai tujhse raabta from the messy espionage thriller, Agent Vinod, which Vijan saab had co-produced with Saif Ali Khan. Lyrics, you guess, are always a fertile source for film titles. Nice, nice.
Im deviating here simply to point out that instead of a 007 bang-a-bang, the producer-director has now opted to go the way of the reincarnation theme, which has been done to a dodo-like death and with far superior results, of course by the golden oldies, especially by Bimal Roys Madhumati and to a less degree by Subhash Ghais Karz and erm, Rakesh Roshans Karan Arjun. All of them were enhanced by outstanding music scores, charismatic performances and even slivers of credibility. Yup, who knows rebirth is possible? You have nothing to lose but your chains of rational thinking.
Tragically though, Raabta is a mishmash, a blend of any Yashraj-Dharma chase-the-gorgeous-girl routine in European locations, and the addictive American TV series Game of Thrones. Okay so charges levelled of plagiarism by the producers of the Telugu hit Magadheera have been sorted. And no ones raised a peep about any stylistic or thematic similarities with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehras Mirzya. Cest le Bollywood, after all. Male bespoke bodies, female allure, coochie coo smooches, bahut si masti phir bahut sa bizarre melodrama are the norm here.
Back to my resolution. Truth be told my first choice would be to reborn as Shiv (Mr Rajput) whos in Budapest which I have forever longed to visit. Id love to be the caddish, flirty, funtime guy who flips heels-over-head for Sairaji (Kriti Sanon) on sighting her in a patisserie.
Cake, do, teen, then, a cuddly-pooh romance is on, clouded now and then like Mumbais pre-monsoon sky right now. Sairas still recovering from a personal tragedy and has some mysterious premonitions. No dum in the story, as one of the characters says. Hence Shiv and Saira are about to spooked by a humongously horrid khalnayak (Jim Sarbh of Neerja, in the imminent danger of being typecast). What to do? This is now becoming an angry grrr grr ki kahani.
Khalnayak, as it happens, is a liquor baron possessed of a helicopter, palatial digs and generally, of the jolly good times. He wants Saira, with the manic zeal of a film casting director, and shes abducted. What next? Zoom backwards to the primeval ages, brimming over with the Game of Thrones atmospherics. And presto, the hero has become one of those barbaric warriors with braided, rastafarian hair. And the heroine has become royalty, with coordinated costumes and hair couture -- all in the mission of becoming legends of whom it would be said Ek tha raja, ek this rani. Tee hee.
More: A hellish hungama erupts, prompting me to wonder whether it was a sane idea to wish to be reborn in Sushant Singh Rajputs avatar of Shiv. Too much stress, bouts of rage and action feats involved. To avoid a spoiler alert, let me just say the wrap-up had me braiding whatevers left of my own hair. Despair. Really, whats the point of making such movies in the cause of fantasy entertainment?
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)