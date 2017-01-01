Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 01:49 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,470
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 93
BSNL to offer up to 3 times more data in existing prepaid WiFi plans...
BSNL to offer up to 3 times more data in existing prepaid WiFi plans, launches new BSNL WiFi plans @ Rs 20, Rs 999 & Rs 1999
BSNL has announced the revision of existing WiFi plans to offer up to 3 times more data and increased validity without any increase in MRP.
[align=center][/align]
In addition, the PSU has also decided to introduce new WiFi retail Hotspot vouchers 'BSNL WiFi 20', 'BSNL WiFi 999' & 'BSNL WiFi 1999' offers 500MB, 60GB and 150GB WiFi data respectively for the WiFi Hotspot services provided through Hot Spot Service Provider (HSSP) on PAN India basis. As per the revised tariff, a customer may get 24 GB WiFi data @ just 599 with 30 days validity.
All other terms and conditions shall remain same. These instructions shall be effective with immediate effect in all the circles. BSNL has already started rolling out WiFi Mobile Data Offloading Service for its prepaid and postpaid mobile customers. BSNL WiFi Mobile Data Offloading allows all BSNL customers having 2G / 3G data connection to avail high speed (up to 64Mbps) surfing wherever BSNL WiFi service is available without paying anything extra.
Credit: Keralatelecom...__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)