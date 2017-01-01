Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL may cut tariff to take on Reliance Jio fibre broadband
NEW DELHI: State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is considering reducing its home broadband tariffs in the lead up to the commercial launch of rival Reliance Jios fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service, which is likely to be marked by a three-month free offer.
We are open to revamping our fixed broadband plans and match tariff with Jio if needed, BSNL chairman Anupam Shrivastava told ET.
BSNL currently leads the wired broadband market with nearly 10 million subscribers followed by Bharti Airtel with 1.95 million users as of March 31, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
We have the largest optic fibre-based network with 700,000 km of cable laid across India, Shrivastava said, adding that the telco is capable of scaling up its subscriber base manifold without compromising on service quality.
BSNL predominantly allows unlimited data plans for its FTTH subscribers while its tariff starts from Rs 799 that offers 10 GB of data with 4 Megabits per second (Mbps), and its portfolio goes up to Rs 1,449 plan with 60 GB data at 8 Mbps speed.
It also offers a high-end unlimited FTTH plan at Rs 2,641 that allows consumers 175 GB data at 8 Mbps speed, which is throttled to 1 Mbps once the allocated quota is consumed.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio, which has forayed into commercial fourth-generation (4G) wireless services in September 2016 on the back of freebies, is said to be working on a disruptive pricing for its fibre-based wired broadband service, named JioFiber.
Jio is aiming to launch commercial JioFiber plans around Diwali with the base plan expected to start at Rs 500 a month that would offer 100 GB of data, ET had earlier reported.
JioFiber, after the promotional offer, would be launching volume data and speed-based schemes in addition to special broadband plans, according to the Mumbai-based new entrant.
To be competitive, Sunil Mittal-driven Bharti Airtel recently launched a 1000 GB offer, which according to its spokesperson, is available to only Delhi-NCR consumers subscribing to broadband services with select plans.
Under the new Airtel offer, a bonus of 1000 GB data would be allowed to DSL (digital subscriber line) broadband users opting for Rs 1,099, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,799 plans valid throughout the year.
