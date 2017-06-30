Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 11:41 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,467
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 93
BSNL offers Free SIM Cards to all new and MNP customers till 30th June 2017
BSNL Kerala Telecom circle has announced Mela Special Offer of FREE Prepaid SIM cards (Normal/Micro/Nano) to New & MNP (PORT IN) customers till 30th June 2017. FREE SIM Offer will be available in all BSNL Customer Service Centres and BSNL Retailer outlets throughout Kerala.
During this period, customers may get New BSNL Prepaid SIM cards absolutely FREE. The offer is also applicable to MNP (PORT IN) customers. Recently launched Unlimited Voice & Data Offer - 333, 339, 349 & 395 is getting very popular among youth since it is better than Jio's prime membership plans.
Details of BSNL Free Prepaid SIM Offer till 30-06-2017
-Full Talk Time for Top Up 110, 220 & Top Up 500
-New Mithram Offer, with talk value of Rs 40 + 350 MB Data
-New Freedom Prepaid Mobile Plan with 1 GB Free Data, 2 Year Validity, All Calls @ 25p / min
-New Students Special plan (for New & MNP Customers) with 1GB Free Data, Call/SMS Rate: 10ps/min (BSNL) & 30ps/min (Other), 15ps/SMS
-Free SIM Card worth Rs 20/- & Rs 30 will be offered to both New as well as PORT IN customers of BSNL [The offer is applicable to 32K - 128K Normal SIM / Micro SIM / Repluggable (Smart SIM) SIM / Nano SIM /Repluggable 3 in 1 SIM.]
Customers taking new BSNL Prepaid Mobile connection may pay only the Plan Voucher charges during this period. Plan vouchers are used to enroll prepaid mobile customers in a specific tariff plan.
Details of currently available Plan Voucher Denominations for Prepaid Mobile Customers are listed below:
Customers enrolled in Mithram Plan may enjoy Always Full Talk Time facility for Top Up denominations of Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 1000. They may also get reduced call rate to 5 Friends and Family numbers inside Kerala without using any special recharge / STVs.
Credit: Keralatelecom...__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)