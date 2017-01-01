Results 1 to 1 of 1
Vodafone launches special Ramzan FRC 91 pack, offers Rs 120 talktime, 92MB free data
Vodafone is wooing its users in Bengal with a new Ramzan offer. Vodafones latest offering comes as a First Recharge Card 91 also known as FRC 91. This offer is applicable for Vodafone users in the Bengal circle only. Also, as the name suggests, the FRC 91 pack is for new Vodafone users and not for the existing subscribers. The FRC 91 pack comes bundled with voice and data offers.
The FRC 91 pack is priced at Rs 91 and will be available at Vodafone retail outlets. New Vodafone users will receive talktime of up to Rs 120. FRC 91 also offers free unlimited calling from 2:00 AM to 4:00 AM. Sehri calling refers to the time one makes the call to wake up people for fasting. This free and unlimited Sehri calling is however applicable on Vodafone network. In terms of data, FRC 91 offers 92MB of free 3G or 4G data which comes with validity of 30 days.
Vodafone is also offering discounts on ISD calling to Muslim populated countries like Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yaman, Qatar, and the UAE. With FRC 91, Vodafone users will be charged 4 paise per second on calls made to Bangladesh, 14 paise per second for Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, 18 paise per second to Yaman and Qatar, and 20 paise per second to the UAE. FRC 91 also has a special Ramzan trivia which one can subscribe to by dialing toll free number 123786.
Vodafone says that existing users can also avail a similar offer at the cost of Rs 92. On recharging for Rs 92, existing Vodafone users will get all the offers mentioned above except for the discounted ISD calling rates.
On launching this offer, Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head, of Vodafones Kolkata & Bengal Circles said, The holy month of Ramzan is a wonderful occasion for us at Vodafone to come up with an innovative offering that provides the finest value package, relevant to our customers needs. Keeping the festive spirit in mind, we have introduced a range of bonus cards to enable our customers to stay connected with their loved ones and share their emotional and spiritual experiences.
