Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:29 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,460
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 93
Dish TV partners Disney India for active service
MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Dish TV has partnered Disney India to launch Disney Active service. Available on Channel No. 966, Disney is a fun and engaging service, bringing home the magical world of Disney through a host of read-along-e-books and games.
The service is available to all Dish TV subscribers for free till 10 June, after which it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 40 per month.
The games feature classic Disney characters like Mickey & Friends, Tinker Bell and more.
Disney has a legacy of timeless stories and characters and there is no better way to experience them than on ones personal television. The audio-visual read-along stories are customised for children aged three and up, and will include Mickey & Friends, Disney Princess, Frozen, The Jungle Book, Disney. Pixar Cars, Toy Story and much more.
Dish TV CEO Anil Dua said, Value-added services has been a focus area, a clear differentiator and an integral part of our offering. We are delighted to announce our specialty offering targeted at the youngest generation. Kids segment is an area which is constantly in focus for us. Launch of Disney Active service is yet another step for us to enhance our value-added services portfolio and cater to our subscribers. After having received a positive response to our earlier services, we take immense pleasure in now announcing the launch of Disney Active Service.
Disney India VP & head, Media Networks & Interactive Abhishek Maheshwari said, At Disney, we constantly strive to offer quality content to our consumers on their platform of choice. We are delighted to work with Dish TV to launch the Disney Active service comprising games and stories. We do hope children enjoy this compelling content.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)