MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Star Plus air the third season of its popular dance reality show Dance+.


The third season will launch soon after the culmination of the on-going couple dance show Nach Baliye Season 8 by June-end. Nach Baliye is in its last leg with five contestants battling for the title; this week will reveal the final four contestants.


Dance+ Season 3 will up its game in terms of providing international level of content. The tag line for the third season Ek Level Upar encompasses the talent, passion and contestants.


This year, the contestants are handpicked from India. They are not only expected to have a battle amongst the mentors squad/ teams but will also have to battle against Remos squad. The mentors featured in the third season are Shakti, Dharmesh and Punit, while Remo Dsouza will take the title of Super  Judge. To win the title, the participants are expected to rise above the already acclaimed world dance champions who will be part of Remos squad.


The new season is said to feature revolutionary dance styles and never-seen-before performances, and talent.


Speaking about the show, Dsouza says, With Season 3 were planning to take the level and competition a level higher. We have managed to handpick talent from across India. They have to battle it out with internationally acclaimed dance champions in the final round of every episode. This year and this season I wish to give the nation an international dancing sensation.


Source: