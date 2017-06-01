Results 1 to 1 of 1
Add a gaming microphone to your regular headphones with the Antlion ModMic 4
While this might be a rather niche problem, gaming enthusiasts will definitely relate to this. If youre into multiplayer gaming, youll need a good headset with a proper microphone so you can keep up the chatter with your team-mates and opponents. And if you have a good pair of headphones, you might not be able to use them because of the lack of a microphone.
Now heres a product that focuses on solving that very problem. The Antlion ModMic 4 is an attachable microphone that can be attached onto your existing pair of headphones. Its a gaming-grade microphone that gives you top-notch audio capture, without you needing to put away your nice new audiophile headphones.
How does it work?
The Antlion ModMic 4 is essentially a large flexible microphone with a sticky clasp at the end to attach onto your headphones. The stalk of the microphone is flexible, while the microphone itself is large and comes with its own foam filter to clean up the sound. The device has a 3m cable that ends at a 3.5mm plug to connect directly into your gaming PC or console. Unfortunately, the device does not come with a Y-splitter included, so you may need that if your PC has only a single 3.5mm jack for audio-out and microphone audio-in.
The sales package comes with a couple of extra 3M-branded sticky pads, as well as cable-management clips to keep the long cable in control. Once youve stuck the ModMic onto your existing headphones, the entire setup works in the same way that a dedicated gaming headset would, while you have the advantage of using your own headphones.
Now, the Antlion ModMic 4 is not affordable by any means. Priced at Rs 4,299 for the variant without the in-line mute button and Rs 4,899 for the variant with it, the ModMic indeed costs more than a decent pair of gaming headphones such as the Steelseries Siberia 200, which can be purchased for less than Rs 4,000. This makes it a product very specifically meant only for gamers that want to use a good pair of headphones while adding microphone capability.
The microphone of the Antlion ModMic itself is excellent, and it excels in capturing voice while cutting out other ambient sound. This is primarily thanks to the quality of the hardware itself, but also helped along by the filter which does a lot of the heavy lifting in keeping sound targeted and specific. This will also help if you use the microphone for VoIP-based calling, with the ModMic serving as a capable voice-centric microphone.
The device is available now officially in India through Amazon India, priced at Rs 4,899 for the variant with the in-line mute switch, and Rs 4,299 for the variant without the in-line mute switch.
