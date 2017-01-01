Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sonys motley collection of new shows for coming months
MUMBAI: To strengthen its content repertoire, Hindi GEC Sony Entertainment Television (SET) has planned eight new shows for the coming months.
The shows in the pipeline for launch are Pehredaar Piya Ki (fiction), Vignaharta Ganesh (mythological), Mere Sai (mythological), a non-fiction comedy show by Sunil Grover called Supernight with Tubelight, Porus (historical), Super Dancer 2 (non-fiction), Kaun Banega Crorepati (non-fiction) and Dus Ka Dum (non-fiction).
The channel has yet to confirm the launch date or airing time of the shows. According to a source, We were waiting for the IPL to culminate so as to gauge the ratings of our existing shows. Now that the matches are done, the channel will see which shows are not performing well and will take a decision accordingly.
Pehredaar Piya Ki is a fictional drama produced by Shashi-Sumeet Mital. The story is based on Yash Chopras classic film Lamhe and will have a Rajasthani backdrop. The show will star Tejaswi Prakash, who played the female lead Ragini in Swaragini on Colors. The show will also feature Jiten Lalwani and child actor Afaan Khan.
It is the story of a girl who is tasked with taking care of a 10-year-old prince; however, the boy soon develops feelings for the older girl. The shooting for the show has already commenced in Udaipur.
SETs mythological show Vignaharta Ganesh, which is produced by Contiloe Pictures, will revolve around the legends of Hindu deity Ganesh. The show will explore some untold stories about Ganesh, which will be shot with motion capture camera, a first for an Indian TV show.
With the launch of its other mythological/devotional show Mere Sai, the channel will celebrate 100 years of Sai Samadhi. The channel has not shared much information about the show as it is still in the development stage.
SET is also working on a big-budget historical series entitled Porus, which is being produced by Swastik Productions. It will be the first Greek historical show on a Hindi general entertainment channel and is said to go on air by the early second half of the year. The production house is currently finalising the cast for the series.
Porus revolves around King Porus, who fought against Alexander the Great in the battle of the Hydaspes and was the biggest obstacle to Alexanders ambition to conquer the Indian subcontinent.
Non-fiction has been SETs forte for a long time and the channel is currently gearing up to launch four non-fiction showsa new comedy show led by Sunil Grover, Super Dancer 2, Kaun Banega Crorepati and Dus Ka Dum.
Following his spat with popular comedian Kapil Sharma, Grover will make a comeback on television with his own show. The first guest will be Salman Khan. Further details about the show are still awaited.
After the success of its first season, Super Dancer is set to be back for a second season on SET. The first season was a consistent performer on BARCs ratings chart. The new season promises to take the entertainment quotient a notch higher with a bigger stage and more electrifying dance moves. The auditions for the season are currently on.
SET will also bring back the ninth season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The registration question for the show will be posted on air during AugustSeptember. After much speculation about the host of the new season, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed his return in a blog post. He said, KBC has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the registration questions for the contest to be on air by AugustSeptember this year.
Salman Khans Dus Ka Dum will also make a comeback for a third season on the channel. The show is scheduled to go on air next year. The show will make its comeback after a gap of eight years.
The non-fiction shows are part of SETs quarterly big-ticket launch strategy. Currently, the channel is airing kids reality show Sabse Bada Kalakar on weekends at 8 pm. The channel has reserved the 8-pm slot for the talent-focused show.
SETs present content line-up consists of Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Peshwa Bajirao, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Jaat Ki Jugni, Beyhadh, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Crime Patrol, CID, Sabse Bada Kalakar and The Kapil Sharma Show. The replacement of a show depends on the TRPs of that particular show. Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan is currently in its last leg. Besides, the channel has given an extension to The Kapil Sharma Show, which has been getting low ratings for a while now.
