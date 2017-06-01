Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sab to unveil new look, launch new series
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Sab TV will unveil its new look on 12 June.
The channel is also launching a new comedy series entitled TV Biwi Aur Main on 13 June at 9.30 pm. It will replace the existing show Trideviyaan, an action comedy produced by Full House Media.
TV Biwi Aur Main is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and stars Karanveer Mehra and Shruti Seth in lead roles, along with Karan Goddwani, Ashwin Kaushal, Shivangi Verma, Tanvi Thakkar and Khushbu Thakkar.
The show based is on the life of a TV serial producer and his struggle to balance his personal and professional life. The situations faced by him during shooting and handling his personal life offer comic relief to the viewers. Mehra plays the role of a producer while Seth plays the character of his wife. The show will mark the comeback of Mehra and Seth on television.
