Flipkart Fathers Day offer: Apple iPhone 6 to be available at a special price
Flipkart has a new offer now for the Apple iPhone 6 16GB storage variant in celebration of Fathers Day which falls on June 18. Flipkart has teased the iPhone 6 (16GB) with a mysterious price tag of Rs 2_,999. The offer will begin tomorrow (June 8) and will go on till June 10.
The Flipkart ad which is currently not visible on the website shows the iPhone 6 in silver color. The message on the ad read, To The Worlds Best Dad! iPhone 6 (16GB) at just Rs 2_,999. The iPhone 6 (16GB) in silver color is currently available on Flipkart for a price of Rs 36,499. Interestingly, the iPhone 6 (16GB) in Space Grey color is available with a discount of 32 percent. The iPhone 6 (16GB) has a price cut of Rs 12,000 bringing it down to Rs 24,990. Theres a no cost EMI offer starting at Rs 4,165 per month and additional five percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders.
The gold color variant of the iPhone 6 (16GB) is however not in stock at the moment. Flipkart is yet to reveal the new offer price for the teased iPhone 6 (16GB), and should update by midnight. Those who wish to purchase the iPhone 6 (16GB) currently on discount can do so or wait for Flipkarts special offer which could bring the price down to lower than Rs 24,990.
Apple had launched the iPhone 6 back in 2014 in three storage variants of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB paired with 1GB of RAM. The iPhone 6 features a 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display. Under its hood, runs an Apple A8 dual-core Cyclone processor clocked at 1.4GHz.
In the photography department, the iPhone 6 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus, and dual-LED flash. Up front, the smartphone houses a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. The iPhone 6 is powered by a 1,810mAh battery. The connectivity options available on the iPhone 6 include 4G LTE support, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi and GPS.
