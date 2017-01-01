MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) in collaboration with ESPN is launching ESPN Films, a series of documentary films showcasing the most compelling and original sports stories. ESPN Films is a series that discovers themes beyond sports.


SPNI will showcase four critically-acclaimed documentaries, from Oscar, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning directors of ESPN Films on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD channels every Sunday, starting 11 June.


From a social lens, the directors highlight athletes, events and their intersections. The topics range from political encroachment into the world of football to the challenges faced by the first woman hired as assistant coach of an all mens basketball team. There is also the story of Audrey Mestre and her attempt to deep dive 561 feet in the Atlantic Ocean and the tale of Dominique Wilkins and the harassment he suffered from his own fans. Such riveting themes surrounding real life champions will captivate audiences who are looking for stories that speak of survival, grit and determination.


The series of documentaries aim to showcase the individual journeys of legends, in collaboration with a diverse range of prolific filmmakers. Launched in March 2008, ESPN Films has been on the forefront for documentary filmmaking, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports.


Documentaries


Ceasefire Massacre
Directed by Alex Gibney  at 12 pm, 11 June


Nine for IX  No Limits
Directed by Alison Ellwood  at 12 pm, 18 June


Coach Bernie
Directed By Lisa Lax and Nancy Stern  12 pm, 25 June


''Dominique Belongs To Us''
Directed by Kenan Holley  12 pm, 2 July


Source: