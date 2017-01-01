Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony ESPN to launch ESPN Films series on 11 June
MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) in collaboration with ESPN is launching ESPN Films, a series of documentary films showcasing the most compelling and original sports stories. ESPN Films is a series that discovers themes beyond sports.
SPNI will showcase four critically-acclaimed documentaries, from Oscar, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning directors of ESPN Films on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD channels every Sunday, starting 11 June.
From a social lens, the directors highlight athletes, events and their intersections. The topics range from political encroachment into the world of football to the challenges faced by the first woman hired as assistant coach of an all mens basketball team. There is also the story of Audrey Mestre and her attempt to deep dive 561 feet in the Atlantic Ocean and the tale of Dominique Wilkins and the harassment he suffered from his own fans. Such riveting themes surrounding real life champions will captivate audiences who are looking for stories that speak of survival, grit and determination.
The series of documentaries aim to showcase the individual journeys of legends, in collaboration with a diverse range of prolific filmmakers. Launched in March 2008, ESPN Films has been on the forefront for documentary filmmaking, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports.
Documentaries
Ceasefire Massacre
Directed by Alex Gibney at 12 pm, 11 June
Nine for IX No Limits
Directed by Alison Ellwood at 12 pm, 18 June
Coach Bernie
Directed By Lisa Lax and Nancy Stern 12 pm, 25 June
''Dominique Belongs To Us''
Directed by Kenan Holley 12 pm, 2 July
