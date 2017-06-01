Results 1 to 1 of 1
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2017) launched
Samsung has finally unveiled the 2017 iteration of its Galaxy J series in Europe. The lineup includes the Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and the Galaxy J7 (2017). All three smartphones will be available in two color options of black and gold and are set to go on sale starting this month. The Galaxy J3 (2017) had been launched in the US last month via AT&T but with a different design. This model could be an AT&T exclusive only. However, the new Galaxy J series unveiled is expected to be the global variants and is expected to see a wider release very soon.
This first noticeable change in the 2017 iteration of the Galaxy J series is the design, as reported by AndroidWorld. All three smartphones come in a metal body sporting a Galaxy S7-like look with a vertical camera module. There are two antenna bands in a curved shape placed on the top and bottom part of the Galaxy J5 (2017) and the Galaxy J7 (2017). The Galaxy J3 (2017) differs on the design front a little as its antenna bands extend till the sides of the smartphone. Up front, the physical Home button is accompanied by the capacitive touch buttons on the sides. On the right side, the power button is located while the volume rocker is placed on the left.
In terms of specifications, the Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and the Galaxy J7 (2017) all run on Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsungs custom UI on top. The Galaxy J7 (2017) and the Galaxy J5 (2017) feature a fingerprint sensor embedded under the physical Home button. Connectivity wise, the Galaxy J7 (2017) comes with a USB Type-C port while the other two variants feature the microUSB port. There are more similarities between the three smartphones, but a detailed look will give a better idea on what each smartphone brings on the table.
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) specifications
The Galaxy J3 (2017) features a 5-inch HD AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by in-house Exynos 7570 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The Galaxy J3 (2017) comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card. For photography, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy J3 (2017) is fuelled by a 2,400mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) specifications
The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) comes with a slightly bigger 5.2-inch full HD Super AMOLED display. Under its hood, runs an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz. Like the Galaxy J3 (2017), the Galaxy J5 (2017) also comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. In the photography department, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera up front. The Galaxy J5 (2017) is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) specifications
The highest variant of the three, the Galaxy J7 (2017) flaunts a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the same octa-core Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The Galaxy J7 (2017) gets a bump in memory with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. The Galaxy J7 (2017) also comes with 13-megapixel cameras on the back and front as well. Keeping the smartphone ticking is a bigger 3,600mAh battery. The Galaxy J7 (2017) also comes with IP54 certification for splash resistance.
Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2017) pricing and availability
The Galaxy J5 (2017) is priced at 279 (Rs 20,300 approximately) and will hit the stores first this month followed by the Galaxy J7 (2017) priced at 339 (Rs 24,700 approximately) to go on sale in July. The Galaxy J3 (2017) will be available in August with a price tag of 219 (Rs 16,000 approximately).
