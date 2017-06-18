Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:30 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,439
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 93
Sharp launches Air Purifier with Plasmacluster, Dehumidifying function
Sharp has today announced the launch of an air purifier, DW-E16FA-W, that combines Dehumidifying function with Plasmacluster technology. It has price tag of Rs 36,000 and will available in select stores across India
The company said in a statement that the purifier can cover an area of up to 300sq. feet for air purification and 240sq. feet for dehumidification. The Plasmacluster technology sanitises the living space by deactivating mould, viruses, dust mite and bacteria. It even reduces static charge and neutralises Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and toxic gases.
Sharp claims that DW-E16FA-W is the only Dehumidifier with Plasmacluster Ion Generator with True efficiency particulate (HEPA), Active Charcoal Filter and Pre-Filter for superior and holistic performance.This all-new approach to air purification helps to fight with the significant health risks during the monsoon
Shuvendu Mazumdar, National Manager, Sharp Air Purifier Business said, The heavy showers during monsoon do not provide respite from air pollution as the levels are even worse than what is considered safe and poses a threat to health. At Sharp, we want to provide a safe breathing environment indoors through the best of technology and advanced solutions."
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)