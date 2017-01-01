MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Colors is set to bring the 11th season of its popular reality show Bigg Boss in October. Meanwhile, auditions for the show have just started.


As in the last season, the new edition will also feature commoners as participants. The upcoming season has doubled the chance for common people to participate in the show by introducing open auditions. Sharing a video on Twitter, Colors CEO Raj Nayak has explained how commoners can take part in the show.


Interested participants are required to download Viacom18s VOD platform Voot and upload their videos on the platform. The lucky few will be selected to participate in the show. The 11th season will mark Salman Khans eighth year as the host of the show.


The 10th season saw the producers open the Bigg Boss house for the first time to non-celebrities. The new format housed both celebrities and commoners.


The winner of Bigg Boss 10 was Noidas Manveer Gurjar, who is now a participant in the channels yet another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.


