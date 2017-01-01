Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:10 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,439
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 93
NDTV to launch 3rd season of Luxe Interiors from 8 June
MUMBAI: Lifestyle channel NDTV Good Times is all set to launch the third season of its popular show Luxe Interiors from 8 June.
The show will air every Thursday at 8.30 pm .
Presented by Kohler, Luxe Interiors will see award-winning architect Saket Sethi as the host for the third year. The new season of Luxe Interiors will travel across the country in a quest to uncover the varied architectural stamps of India. Each episode will feature some of the industrys leading designers and their creations. The show will also give out tips and tricks to restyle homes, showcase beautiful spaces, discover unique styles and throw light on options for luxurious products for any space.
Said NDTV Good Times channel head Arati Singh, At NDTV Good Times, we constantly strive to engage our audience with up-to-date content that they can resonate with. There is much growing interest in design and architecture today, and we want to inspire our viewers to create their own spaces or do up interiors to suit their personality and style.
This 13 episode series gets exclusive access into the homes of some of the renowned names of the country, across fields, to understand how their personalities have moulded their surroundings. The viewers will discover this seasons coolest products and hottest trends on walls, furniture, unique flooring options, lighting and also bathrooms along with some quick DIY lessons. Some lucky viewers also stand a chance to get expert advice on restyling their homes by Sethi.
Said Sethi, Season 3 is about getting viewers to experience an even wider range of projects and by giving them a view into what makes them special. The show is about making design more democratic and accessible by providing viewers quick and easy tips to enhance spaces through DIY projects. We want people to experience how the power of everyday design can transform their lives.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)