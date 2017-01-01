Results 1 to 1 of 1
iTV Network enters its first non-Hindi regional market with launch of India News Punjab
MUMBAI: Kartikeya Sharma-promoted iTV Network has entered the non-Hindi regional market with the launch of India News Punjab. The channel was officially launched in Chandigarh by Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh.
India News Punjab is iTV Networks first news channel in the regional language and will be aired in the Punjabi language. The channel will showcase current events, news, happenings, sports, art, culture, heritage of Punjab and special programming for farmers.
iTV Network founder & promoter Kartikeya Sharma said, Its our first foray into the Punjab region. We will bring revolution by streamlining regional news in Punjabi. We are committed to airing relevant and impactful regional content in Punjabi, reaching out to the Punjabi diaspora settled across the globe. The channel will showcase the true spirit of Punjabiyat in all its myriad moods.
Earlier, TV18 had entered Punjab by expanding its ETV Haryana/Himachal Pradesh-focused channel to include Punjab as well. The bilingual channel was rebranded as News18 Punjab/Haryana/Himachal.
The key players in the market are PTC News, which is allegedly backed by Punjabs influential political family Parkash Singh Badal, Zee Punjab/Haryana/Himachal, Day and Night News, and MH One News.
iTV Network is one of Indias fastest-growing news networks with three national news channels including India News, NewsX and NewsX HD; four Hindi regional news channels including India News UP & Uttarakhand, India News Rajasthan, India News Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh; two newspapers, namely The Sunday Guardian and Aaj Samaj, and a number of digital assets.
