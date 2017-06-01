Results 1 to 1 of 1
How to set up a website in 5 simple steps
Internet has come a long way over the past decade. Once restricted to computers, it is now the heart and soul of smartphones, tablets, and even made its way to connected devices such as smart home speakers, smart TVs, and more. Fast forward today, and a lot of people look up for things online for information, and before buying products or services. Be it for individuals or small businesses, having a website has become more important than ever.
One of the excuses people give for not having a website is that it is too expensive and complicated to setup. Domain and web hosting providers understand that, and they have come up with easy to use website building tools, allowing anyone to quickly have their website up and running in no time. Companies like BigRock, Hostgator and GoDaddy are popular in the domain and web hosting space, and today, we will talk about GoDaddys easy to use Website Builder tool.
What all you need for creating your website?
Step One: First and foremost, you need to think of a domain name. It could be anything like your name or the name of your business, followed by the suffix .com, .net, .in, .co.in, and more. For instance, you can have something like tonystark.com or tonystark.in or ironman.co.in, and much more.
Registering a domain can set you back anywhere between Rs 99 a year (plus taxes) to Rs 999 (plus taxes) and more. Also, the domain name is valid for one year, and you will have to renew it every year. If you dont want a customized domain, you can go with the default one, which could be something like tonystark.godaddysites.com, which is free of cost.
How to setup a website on GoDaddy
Step Two: The process is very simple. Head over to in.godaddy.com and click on sign-in on the top right corner, and click on Create my Account to sign up. Enter your details, such as email address, user ID, password and a 4-digit pin.
Step Three: Once your user ID is created, sign-in, and on the top left, click on Website > Website Builder. Next, click on Start for Free followed by entering a few details like what your site is about, and what would you like your site to be called. Once these details are entered, click on get started.
Step Four: On the next page, you will have a small preview with default elements. You can even manage the content and layout of your website from the available options. Once this is done, click on preview on the top right corner, and if everything looks fine, click on Publish. Thats it, your website is now created.
Step Five: If you want to make changes, like have a different theme or fonts, want to change the URL and more, you can do so by logging in to GoDaddy account, followed by clicking on My Products and then clicking on manage under website builder tab.
GoDaddy is offering one-month free trial, after which you can choose between four plans starting at Rs 239 per month, and going all the way up to Rs 749 per month. The basic plan offers a website and 24/7 support, the slightly higher plan offers search engine optimization (SEO), social media integration, SSL security and more.
The last and the highest plan also comes with built-in store for e-commerce platform, allowing you to accept money from credit / debit cards, net banking and wallets. It also comes with cart abandonment recovery feature, which keeps a tab on failed transactions and sending out automated mails to customers on other ways to complete the transactions.
GoDaddys Website Builder is just one of the handy tools available out there for creating your own website. Go ahead, build your own website, and do let us know if the tutorial was helpful or not, in the comment section below.
