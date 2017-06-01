Results 1 to 1 of 1
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X launched in a premium blue color variant
Xiaomi has announced an all new blue color version to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X. The device which initially debuted in Gold, White, Gray and Pink shades will now be available in a cool blue color. However, the catch with this new launch is it is a more premium offering and comes with slightly different specifications than the original launch devices.
The phone is presently a China-only offering and will shortly be up for sale in the country. The device is already listed on the Chinese Xiaomi website. Xiaomi has adopted a product-by-product approach for the Redmi Note 4X series phones, not launching all the variants at once but launching them one after the other, keeping up the excitement and also adding to the volume in the country. The phone maker first launched the 16GB storage variant of the phone and quickly followed it with a new 64GB version. The phone, unlike other Xiaomi phones, is available only through specific retailers.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is a more advanced and upgraded version of the originally launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi had promised an elite version of the device right during launch and the new blue version seems to be the one. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, Blue variant comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display. One major change in the device is that it replaces the Helio X20 chipset with a Snapdragon 625 one. The phone retains the 64GB internal storage and comes with 4GB RAM.
The change comes as a relief to Xiaomi fans as many were miffed when Xiaomi announced the supposed high end Redmi Note 4X with the Helio chipset instead of the Snapdragon 625 it was expected to feature. The new launch seems to be more to soothe irked fans than introducing yet another variant in the already cluttered lineup. All in all, there are now 4 variants of the Xiaomi Redmi 4X: 3GB RAM/16GB storage, 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB of storage with Helio X20 chipset and 4GB RAM/32GB storage with Snapdragon 625 processor.
On the camera front, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X comes with a 13-megapixel rear end camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The price of all the models ranges from RMB799 (approx. Rs 7,600), RMB999 (approx. Rs 9,500), RMB1299 (approx. Rs 12,300) or RMB1399 (approx. Rs 13,300). Xiaomi has spread the Redmi Note 4X across diffeent price-points, right from the entry level to the budget options. The company has not revealed anything on the Indian availability of the phone.
