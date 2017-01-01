Results 1 to 1 of 1
Vodafone rolls out unlimited calling with free data in UP West and Uttarakhand
NEW DELHI: Vodafone India has rolled out unlimited local and STD calling with free data bundled in for its UP West and Uttarakhand region.
Called the Ramzan Special pack, it is available for both 2G and 3G customers. Under the new offer, 2G customers will get unlimited data offer for Rs.5/ and the 3G subscribers can get the same benefit for Rs.19/. There are special packs ranging from Rs 253-Rs 345 with special offers on data. Validity for different offers under this plan can be anywhere from one hour to 90 days.
With new data and calling packs, we aim to provide a service which can help customers seamlessly connect with their families and friends and enjoy internet at an affordable cost and share their emotional and spiritual experiences, said Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head, UP West & Uttarakhand, Vodafone India
