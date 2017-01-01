Results 1 to 1 of 1
Hanuman Da' Damdaar - Movie review
Director: Ruchi Narain
Cast: Salman Khan, Javed Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Vinay Pathak, Makarand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla, Chunky Pandey, Kunal Khemu, Sneha Khanwalkar and Hussain Dalal
Quick take: A sweet animated feature about Hanuman as a kid
Ruchi Narain’s 2D animated feature Hanuman Da' Damdaar comes just at the right time. The film is aimed at children who currently are having their summer holidays around the country. So the timing has been perfect. The animation too is on better lines though the quality remains inconsistent. The major gimmick of the film is getting Salman Khan do the voice of the adult Hanuman. So you get to see Hanuman mouthing some popular Salman dialogues and the treatment does get a few laughs. You wish there was more of the same.
The film story, however, centres around the adventures of Hanuman as a kid. Arnav has voiced the kid’s portions and has done a decent job. The story revolves around how Hanuman has seemingly forgotten his powers, thanks to being hit by Indra’s vajra and how he rediscovers them, thanks to a series of adventures set in a jungle. There are a couple of Jungle Book and The Lion King references thrown in here as expected. He also gets to meet Garuda (voiced by Hussain Dalal), who helps him overcome his fears and the interaction between the duo is most interesting.
A chunk of the story is also set in Sri Lanka and as usual the characters there speak Hindi with a thick South Indian accent. When will we stop using stereotypes for the sake of few laughs? There are homophobic jokes in the film as well. Chunky Pandey’s character is a gay tour guide in Lanka and so we’re treated to some innuendo-filled moments, which surely shouldn’t be there in a film aimed at children.
It was gimmicky of Ruchi Narain’s part to make use of popular actors to voice the characters but the experiment doesn’t always succeed. Saurabh Shulka as Hanuman’s father Kesari is a hoot and so is Vinay Pathak as the jungle journalist Popat Sharma. Kunal Khemu too manages to gather some laughs as Indra. The one who impresses the most is Makrand Deshpande as sage Vishrava.
As said earlier, the film is squarely aimed at children and hence the language is contemporary and Hinglish. It’s something the purists will surely balk at but the children will definitely enjoy. Apart from packaging Hanuman in a fun, frothy avatar, the film does touch upon such issues as protecting our environment and the futility of war.
Would you like to watch further adventures of Hanuman? Maybe. Would you want more Salman Khan in such a film? Definitely. The ending is open-ended hinting at a franchise. So keep your fingers crossed.
