ZEEL gets MIB nod to launch three South regional HD channels
MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has granted Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) permission to launch three high-definition (HD) channels targeted at South Indian audiences. These are Zee Tamil HD, Zee Telugu HD and Zee Kannada HD.
The broadcaster has got fresh licences for Zee Telugu HD and Zee Kannada HD while Zee Tamil HD will be launched on the erstwhile ZeeQ licence, which was shut down earlier this year.
ZEEL had begun rolling out its regional GEC last year with Zee Marathi HD, Zee Talkies HD and Zee Bangla HD. It has also the licence to launch Zee Bangla Cinema HD.
The launch of Zee Tamil HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Kannada HD and Zee Bangla Cinema HD will complete ZEELs regional HD channel expansion.
Currently, the network has nine HD channels including four in Hindi entertainment and movie genres, two in English entertainment and movie genres, and three in the regional space.
In 2016, Star India and Viacom18 had launched a slew of regional HD channels.
While Star had launched Star Pravah HD, Star Jalsha HD, Star Jalsha Movies HD, Star Maa HD and Vijay HD, Viacom18 had launched Colors Marathi HD, Colors Bangla HD and Colors Kannada HD.
