Dish TV adds 3 channels to its portfolio
MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Dish TV has added three new channels, namely Mirror Now, Miniplex and Teleone, on its platform.
With the three new additions, the total count of channels and services offered by Dish TV now stands at 620.
Commenting on these additions, Dish TV CEO Anil Dua said, We at Dish TV have been at the forefront of enhancing TV viewing experience and exploring opportunities to bring wholesome entertainment to the audience. With a sharp focus on content, the move aims at connecting strongly to provide the best of entertainment to our subscribers. The addition of these three channels will not only strengthen our presence but will also diversify our offerings.
Moreover, keeping up the idea of providing the best of entertainment in industry, Dish TV recently added Arnab Goswamis news channel Republic TV on their platform. Enhancing the kids genre, the DTH operator had also added Sony Yay to its channel repertoire last month. These two channels will be available on channel #771 and #989 respectively.
