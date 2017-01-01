Results 1 to 1 of 1
Aircel offers 10GB 3G data at Rs 98 through new 'data on demand' service
NEW DELHI: Aircel on Monday launched Data on Demand service that will allow its customers to consume data as per their convenience of time and offers significant control over to the users for their data consumption. The service is available in Kolkata, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and North East & Assam.
The new data packs, launched under service, will provide free data for an hour every day. Customers will also have the option of getting an additional 1GB of data for an hour at a discounted rate of Rs 9 only. This pack is aimed at customers that use over 1GB of data daily and will help enhance user experience and innovate consumption of data services in the country, the telco said.
On a recharge of Rs 65, customers will get 1GB of 3G data with a validity of 4 days. Over and above this offering, customers will get On-Demand 1GB of 3G data for an hour a day for 4 days, effectively offering 5GB of 3G data. Customers need to dial the USSD string *121*62# to activate the data per day offer.
With the recharge of Rs 98, customers will get 2GB of 3G data with a validity of 8 days. Additionally, customers need to dial in the USSD *121*62# to get On-Demand 1GB of 3G data for an hour a day for 8 days, effectively offering 10GB of 3G data.
Both the packs will offer customers the option of getting the additional 1GB of 3G data for an hour at a super discounted rate of Rs. 9 only. The customers can take unlimited number of discounted packs within the validity of the main pack by dialing in USSD *121*69#.
The customers will have to dial the USSD string to activate and use the extra data for 1 free hour/day, the company said.
Data usage has increased exponentially across all customer segments, especially with students and working professionals spending more hours on their smartphones for video streaming, download movies, music & games, chatting and social networking. Since they are consuming great volumes of data they need plans which give them flexibility to use, stream or download content as per their convenience. Data on Demand packs have been designed with the thought of giving the freedom of choice to our customers to decide the time they need to consume data at the most affordable and economical cost," Anil Gupta, Regional Manager - East, Aircel, said in a statement.
Data on Demand product details:
Source:__________________________________________
