JBL Clip 2, Creative Muvo 10, Zoook ZB Rocker Mini, and more: Top 10 portable Bluetooth speakers under Rs 5,000
Summer is at its peak and instead of going out in the scorching sun, wouldnt you prefer to stay inside? Now staying indoors isnt really fun if you dont call over your friends for a party or laze around watching television shows. To help you make the most of summer, parties and movies, heres a list of best portable speakers you can buy right now with a budget of Rs 5,000.
This compact speaker is priced at Rs 3,384 and is made for EDM, as Sony claims. It comes with support for NFC and Bluetooth, has a built-in microphone and boasts battery life of up to 16 hours. Another highlight is that the Sony SRS XB-10 is splash proof, so you can take it near the pool if you like.
2. Zoook ZB Rocker Mini
The Rs 1,174 Zoook ZB Rocker Mini is one complete package as it not only supports Bluetooth but also USB drives, TF cards, FM, auxiliary-in and hands-free use through its in-built microphone. It is powered by a 1,800mAh battery so you dont need to worry about extended binge watching or partying. What makes it a must-have party gadget is its dynamic light show which has a range of variations that can be changed depending on the music you play.
3. Amazon Basics Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Coming from Amazons own in-house brand, the Amazon Basics Portable Bluetooth Speaker might not come across as easily portable, but it certainly is small enough to toss into your bag. Priced at Rs 1,999, it offers connectivity from up to 30 feet away. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and notebooks. It is claimed to offer battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge. You can connect it either via Bluetooth or through a standard 3.5mm stereo cable.
4. Logitech X50
The design of the Logitech X50 can easily pass off as one of the odor repellent cases from a popular brand, but the portable speaker is one of the more affordable models in this list. Priced at Rs 1,465, the speaker is available in four color choices and features bluetooth and 3.5mm cable support.
5. JBL Clip 2
Priced at Rs 2,799, the JBL Clip 2 has IPX7 rating for water resistance, which basically means you can take it out for your pool parties without worrying about splashes damaging it. There is also support for 3.5mm audio connectivity and a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. It can also connect with additional Clip 2 speakers to add volume and sound to the mix.
6. Portronics Dome
This uniquely designed speaker features an embroidered cotton cloth mesh texture adding both to the aesthetic appeal and sound quality. The ring at the bottom can be folded, allowing one to either hang it on a wall or place it on a surface. The Portronics Dome Bluetooth speaker includes two 5W speaker drivers and is priced at Rs 1,747.
7. Logitech X300
Another Logitech speaker to make the cut in this list is the Logitech X300. The angular designed speaker can connect wirelessly over Bluetooth or a standard 3.5mm cable. It features a built-in microphone and claims over 5 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is priced at Rs 2,969.
8. Philips BT50B
Another affordable wireless speaker, the Philips BT50B is the size of a soda can and features an in-built rechargeable battery. It connects over Bluetooth and is priced at Rs 1,099. You can choose from four different color options.
9. Creative Muvo 10
Fitting right, the Creative Muvo 10 is the only wireless speaker in this list to support NFC technology. It packs a rechargeable battery that offers over 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. Additionally, the built-in microphone intuitively switches between music and phone conversations. It is priced at Rs 4,250.
10. LG PH 1R
Resembling a UFO thanks to its built-in lights, the LG PH 1R features LED mood lighting and a microphone for calls. There is also a re-dialling function. It is priced at Rs 1,399 and comes with Bluetooth support.
