LG X500 with 4,500mAh battery, Android Nougat launched
LG has launched a new smartphone in its X-series called, the LG X500. The smartphone is the successor to LG X400 that had launched earlier this year. The LG X500 has been announced in Korea, and is expected to roll out in the global market soon. The smartphone is priced at 319,000 won, which is Rs 18,300 approximately. It will also be available in Navy Blue and Gold colors.
The main highlight of the LG X500 is its battery. Keeping the smartphone ticking is a massive 4,500mAh battery which according to the company will allow users to play video games for over 20 hours without charging. LG further claims that the phone takes about an hour to charge the battery to 50 percent.
Coming to the design of the smartphone, the LG X500 comes with rounded edges giving it a more circular look. The front houses the display with the earpiece grille, the selfie camera and the flash on the top whereas the back has the camera setup and the flash. In addition, the smartphone comes with a textured back. The smartphone bears a lot of similarity with the recently launched LG X Power2, which is a successor to LG X Power that launched in India last year for a retail price of Rs 15,990.
There is currently no word on whether LG plans on launching the smartphone in India. But if it does, it will face tough competition from smartphones in this segment that offer better specifications and features. Some of the alternatives you can consider are- Honor 8 Lite and the Asus ZenFone 3, which recently received a price cut in India.
LX500 specifications, features
The LG X500 features a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.
On the camera front, the smartphone offers a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera with soft LED flash and wide-angle lens for selfies and video chats. Apart from that, the smartphone offers dual-SIM, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack and USB 2.0 and Wi-Fi. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.
In comparison, the LG X400 flaunts a 5.3-inch HD resolution at 1280×720 pixels In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass with IPS display. It is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor paired with 2GB of RAM. It comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The LG X400 also houses a 2,800mAh removable battery and runs latest Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.
