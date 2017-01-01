MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Star Plus is all set to air a Baahubali-inspired series entitled Aarambh from 24 June on weekends at 9 pm.


The finite series will comprise around 65 episodes.


Aarambh will replace the ongoing finite series Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, a thriller produced by Sphere Origins.


Aarambh has been the talk of the town due to its stylised, Baahubali-inspired representation, and the show has also been written by Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijan fame KV Vijayendra Prasad.


The show is produced by Shristi Arya and is directed by director Goldie Behl.


The music of the show has been done by Bollywood composer ShankarEhsaanLoy while the anthem is sung by popular singer Siddharth Mahadevan and Mahalaxmi Iyer.


It also marks the television debut of veteran Bollywood actor and Kajols mother Tanuja Mukherjee. She will play the role of Hahuma, the spiritual leader of the Dravidians, prophesying the future of the Dravidians as well as the Aryans.


Aarambh is said to showcase different human emotions spanning from love, jealousy and pride to hatred, greed and all the other shades in between.


The story revolves around the clash of two civilisations born and built out of two different existential needsone desperately wanting what the other had and the other fighting to defend what they believed to be rightfully theirs.


Devsena (Karthika Nair), the heir apparent and an unparalleled warrior, born in a matriarchal society, will be seen heading the Dravidian clan to rescue it from the ambush of the Aryans, who, in search of Sapt Sindhu, were willing to leave no stone unturned. It is on the battlefield that she encounters an admirable warrior from the Aryan clan, Varundev (Rajniesh Duggall), who has risen up the ranks in a democratic society.


This battle marks the beginning of not just the biggest conflict that there once was between these two civilisations but also unfurls the story of two warriors who are fighting from opposite sides unaware of the fact that destiny has something else planned for them.


Source: