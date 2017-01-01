Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance Jio fastest 4G network in April, pips Airtel, Vodafone & Idea: Trai data
NEW DELHI: Data published on Trai's website showed average download 4G speed on the network of Reliance Jio highest in April month at 19.12 megabit per second (mbps), pipping incumbent telcos Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.
Idea Cellular, which recently completed pan-India mobile broadband rollout with the launch of 4G LTE services in Mumbai using 2100 MHz band, stood at second spot with 13.7 mbps average download speed, followed by Vodafone India at 13.3 mbps download speed.
Average download 4G speed on the network of Bharti Airtel was lowest at 10.15 mbps in the month. Notably, Bharti Airtel was rated as India's fastest 4G network by Ookla's Speedtest in January this year.
Trai data showed average upload 4G speed on the network of Idea highest in April month at 8.45 mbps in the month, followed by Vodafone and Reliance Jio at 7.3 mbps and 5.3 mbps speed, respectively.
Average 4G upload speed on Bharti Airtel's network was lowest at 4.6 mbps in the month, as per Trai data.
