Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 06:45 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,404
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 93
BSNL starts 2G mobile services at Hemkund Sahib
DEHRADUN: Pilgrims to Hemkund Sahib and tourists travelling to Valley of Flowers in Chamoli district will now be able to enjoy 2G mobile services after Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has installed a mobile tower at Ghangaria village. The services will be available within a 4km radius from Ghangaria.
Harshwardhan Nakholiya, junior telecom officer (JTO), BSNL, told TOI, For the first time, people travelling to Hemkund Sahib will be able to use mobile phones along the yatra route and at the temple as well.
Ashish Joshi, district magistrate, Chamoli, added, The mobile tower will provide a boost communication network in the hill and especially the pilgrims will get benefited out of it. Even officials doing chardham duty would be able to use the mobile services, said
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)