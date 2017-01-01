Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:23 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,392
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 92
CNN-News18 to launch new series Tech And Auto Show from 3 June
MUMBAI: English news channel CNN-News18 is launching an integrated technology and automobile show, Tech And Auto Show which will be aired from 3 June at 7.30 pm on Saturday with repeat telecast on Sunday at 1.30 pm.
The show is anchored by Siddhartha Sharma, a renowned face in the tech and auto space. The show will focus on bringing the latest news, views and reviews.
The aim will be to educate viewers about how to best use technology to enhance their quality of life discussions and insights will be multi-faceted with in-house experts answering the queries of the viewers and even providing inputs in terms of what to buy.
Said CNN-News18 managing editor Radhakrishnan Nair, CNN-News18 has always been committed to bringing diverse content that resonates strongly with its viewers. The Tech And Auto Show is another initiative in this direction that will especially appeal to our younger viewers.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)