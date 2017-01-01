Results 1 to 1 of 1
Living Foodz brings back Northern Flavours for a second season
MUMBAI: Food and lifestyle channel Living Foodz is back with the second season of Northern Flavours from 5 June.
The second season will have Chef Ajay Chopra explore the forgotten delicacies of North India.
The show will air every Monday to Wednesday at 2 pm.
Northern Flavours will explore North Indian food from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi.
North Indian cuisine, characterised by a lot of regional variety, has come to become loved by Indians, with dishes like butter chicken, tandoori kebabs and dal makhani attaining national fame. On the show, Chef Ajay revisits various cooking techniques of curating dishes like modur polav, kalari kulcha, potato curry puffs, kabuli and bhuna gosht, and brings them to life in his kitchen, using the same techniques and traditional ingredients.
The show is interspersed with interesting anecdotes by Chef Ajay Chopra behind the northern delicacies. For example, North India has been a gateway for travellers, scholars and warriors, and has become the perfect amalgamation and breeding ground for the various food cultures of the nation. Northern Flavours aims to discover this fusion of cultures, which has culminated beautifully over time.
Northern Flavours 2, produced by Greed Goddess Media, rediscovers the culinary secrets of authentic North Indian cuisine. The production house has travelled across the country to unearth and curate unique recipes for the show.
With the success received when we introduced Northern Flavours last year, the second season of the show brings to viewers an amalgamation of the flavours of North India by the brilliant and affable host Chef Ajay Chopra. In this season, we dig into the various food confluence across North India, which took place digging out stories and folklore behind every recipe. We have covered cuisines from Ladakh to Jharkhand and celebrated the northern regions forgotten recipes in the most authentic way, said Living Foodz business head Amit Nair.
