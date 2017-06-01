Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 02:50 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,386
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 92
Check CBSE 10th Result 2017 via Microsoft Bing quick shortcut on search homepage
The CBSE 10th result for 2017 is expected to be announced on Friday and to help students quickly look for their results without any hassles, Microsoft has teamed up with the educational board. Now, instead of scrolling through one web page to an another and then another, you can now find out the marks you scored right from the Microsoft Bing search engine homepage. Heres how you can look for your CBSE 10th results with ease.
On the day of the result announcement, head on to www.bing.com or click here. Once you are on the search engine homepage, type CBSE 10th Result and this will give you a little box. Taking it further from here, enter your roll number or the enrolment number, school code and enter the captcha code. Click on Get Result and you can view your result right there.
Most importantly, keep information such as the roll number, name of the school, school code or the examination hall admit card handy before you look for your results. Also, here are other ways that could help students to look for results who appeared for CBSE class 10th Examinations for the session year 2016-17.
How to check CBSE 10th Results?
The educational board has a bunch of official websites up as on the day of the results heavy traffic on the server could cause inconvenience to students. Here are three web pages out of which you can log on to any one of them. Go to www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in or www.results.nic.in. Enter you enrollment details and submit to view your results there.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)