MUMBAI: English movie channel Star Movies is all set premiere X-Men: Apocalypse on 11 June at 1 pm and 9 pm.


Directed by Bryan Singer, the ninth installment in the X-Men film series is a sequel to X-Men: Days of Future Past.


X-Men: Apocalypse offers a perfectly cohesive combination of action, drama, science and fantasy to deliver a compelling narrative with some top-notch special effects and prodigious action sequences. It combines the colour, wonder and exuberance of a real comic book with gloriously cinematic storytelling that results in an action-packed ninth installment of the X-Men franchise.


A superhero movies strength lies in its capability to win over the audience and this film has managed to become a huge success story in the X-Men franchise leading the box office across most markets globally.


Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, director Bryan Singer said, Our movie is all about our characters. I mean, yes, there is that stuff  the big stuff, I guess youd say  and the audience will get their fair share of that. But ultimately, its about the characters.


Source: